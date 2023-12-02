Soccer-Euro 2024 group stage draw

Following is the Euro 2024 group stage draw which was made at Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday: GROUP A

Germany (hosts) Scotland

Hungary Switzerland

GROUP B Spain

Croatia Italy

Albania GROUP C

Slovenia Denmark

Serbia England

GROUP D Play-off winner A (Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia)

Netherlands Austria

France GROUP E

Belgium Slovakia

Romania Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland)

GROUP F Turkey

Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) Portugal

Czech Republic

