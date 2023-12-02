Soccer-Euro 2024 group stage draw
Following is the Euro 2024 group stage draw which was made at Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, Germany on Saturday: GROUP A
Germany (hosts) Scotland
Hungary Switzerland
GROUP B Spain
Croatia Italy
Albania GROUP C
Slovenia Denmark
Serbia England
GROUP D Play-off winner A (Poland/Wales/Finland/Estonia)
Netherlands Austria
France GROUP E
Belgium Slovakia
Romania Play-off winner B (Israel/Bosnia/Ukraine/Iceland)
GROUP F Turkey
Play-off winner C (Georgia/Greece/Kazakhstan/Luxembourg) Portugal
Czech Republic
