'Lagta hai main sapna dekh raha hun': Bobby Deol gets teary-eyed as audience gives big thumbs-up to 'Animal'

Bobby Deol, the man of the moment, has been reciprocating the love pouring in from different corners of the world over his performance in 'Animal', which hit the theatres on December 1.

ANI | Updated: 03-12-2023 09:03 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 09:03 IST
Actor Bobby Deol (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Bobby Deol, the man of the moment, has been reciprocating the love pouring in from different corners of the world over his performance in 'Animal', which hit the theatres on December 1. On Saturday, he was clicked by the paps in Mumbai, and he did not forget to express his gratitude to the audience for showering love on the film, especially his menacing character of an antagonist.

"Guys thank you so much. God has been very kind. Itna pyaar mila is film ke liye. Aisa lag rha hai main sapna dekh raha hun. (The film is receiving a lot of love...It feels like I am dreaming," he said with folded hands. He was also spotted getting teary-eyed as he sat in his car, perhaps reflecting on the journey and the film's success.

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Shakti Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. The film chronicles a toxic father-son relationship set against the backdrop of crime and the underworld. The film was released in theatres on December 1 and competed at the box office with Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur.

Bobby made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo among others. However, his career petered out somewhere in the late 2000s. After a long gap, he made a comeback in 2018's 'Race 3', following up with 'Class of '83' and a hit series 'Aashram'. 'Love Hostel' also made the best possible use of Bobby's skills, casting him as a silent assassin named Dagar. (ANI)

