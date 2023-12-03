Entertainment News Roundup: Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro' a tale of music, marriage and multitasking; Soccer-Sinclair welcome at Wrexham, says Reynolds and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro' a tale of music, marriage and multitasking

Co-writing, directing, producing and starring in his Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro" was a terrifying undertaking for Bradley Cooper that turned into a journey of joy and courage. A passion project years in the making, "Maestro" is the follow up to Cooper's directorial debut, "A Star Is Born".

Conductor Gergiev, shunned in West, becomes head of Russia's Bolshoi

Russian conductor Valery Gergiev, no longer welcome in Western concert halls since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, was named on Friday as director of Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre. The appointment puts the 70-year-old in control of Russia's two pre-eminent opera and ballet houses, as he has also headed the Mariinsky Theatre in St Petersburg since 1996.

Apple, Paramount discuss bundling their streaming services - WSJ

Apple and Paramount Global have discussed bundling their streaming services at a discount, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday. The companies have talked about rolling out a combined Paramount+ and Apple TV+ offering that would cost less than subscribing to both services separately, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Soccer-Sinclair welcome at Wrexham, says Reynolds

Striker Christine Sinclair could have a job waiting for her after she plays her last game for Cananda with Ryan Reynolds saying on Friday that international soccer's all-time leading goalscorer would be welcome at Wrexham. Sinclair, who helped Canada to three Olympic medals including gold at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games, will call time on a glittering international career, which includes 190 goals, with two friendlies against Australia on Friday in Victoria and Vancouver on Tuesday.

