Left Menu

Will Smith on ‘I Am Legend’ sequel with Michael B Jordan: We're really close, script just came in

Hollywood star Will Smith says his much-anticipated I Am Legend sequel with Michael B Jordan is in the final stages of scripting.Smith stars in and produces I Am Legend 2 alongside Jordan.According to Variety, the upcoming sequel is based on the alternate ending used in the 2007 post-apocalyptic sci-fi movies DVD release, rather than its theatrical version, in which Smiths character dies.I have a call with Michael B.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-12-2023 11:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 11:53 IST
Will Smith on ‘I Am Legend’ sequel with Michael B Jordan: We're really close, script just came in
Will Smith Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United States

Hollywood star Will Smith says his much-anticipated ''I Am Legend'' sequel with Michael B Jordan is in the final stages of scripting.

Smith stars in and produces “I Am Legend 2'' alongside Jordan.

According to Variety, the upcoming sequel is based on the alternate ending used in the 2007 post-apocalyptic sci-fi movie's DVD release, rather than its theatrical version, in which Smith's character dies.

''I have a call with Michael B. Jordan tomorrow. We're really close, the script just came in,'' Smith said at the third edition of the Red Sea Film Festival.

''You have to be a real ‘I Am Legend’ buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version. I can’t tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in,'' he added.

Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman, who adapted Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the original 2007 movie, is on board to pen the follow-up as well.

''I Am Legend'', featuring Smith in an almost deserted post-apocalyptic New York City amid zombies, earned USD 585.4 million worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US obesity docs expect Lilly weight-loss drug to show similar heart benefit as Wegovy and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug trials; US FDA says BD recalling infusion pumps due to compatibility issues and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca calls off two late-stage potassium drug tri...

 Global
3
Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

Britain yet to make the case for a digital pound, lawmakers say

 Global
4
Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

Increased 5G Adoption to Drive Mobile Gaming Growth in India

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023