Alan Ritchson-starrer 'Reacher' renewed for season three

Prime Video has renewed popular series Reacher, starring Alan Ritchson, for a third season.The renewal comes ahead of the season twos premiere on the streaming service on December 15.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 03-12-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 11:58 IST
Alan Ritchson-starrer 'Reacher' renewed for season three
Prime Video has renewed popular series ''Reacher'', starring Alan Ritchson, for a third season.

The renewal comes ahead of the season two's premiere on the streaming service on December 15. The show is based on author Lee Child's novel series of the same name.

The announcement was made at the Prime Video Panel at CCXP in Sao Paulo, Brazil, during which Ritchson appeared in a video from the set of season three, a press release said.

The actor shared a new extended clip from the upcoming second season, giving fans an exclusive sneak peek at the action-packed premiere episode.

''Reacher'' season two is based on “Bad Luck and Trouble”, the 11th book in Child’s global best-selling series. The eight-episode season will roll out weekly, with the first three episodes premiering on December 15, and subsequent episodes dropping every Friday through January 19, 2024, on Prime Video.

Season two also stars Maria Sten, Serinda Swan and Shaun Sipos in pivotal roles.

According to the official logline, season two begins with veteran military police investigator Reacher receiving a coded message that the members of his former US Army unit, the 110th MP Special Investigations, are being mysteriously and brutally murdered one by one.

Pulled from his drifter lifestyle, Reacher reunites with three of his former teammates turned chosen family to investigate, including Frances Neagley; Karla Dixon, a forensic accountant for whom Reacher has long had a soft spot; and fast-talking, switchblade-wielding family man David O’Donnell.

Lee Child serves as an executive producer on the series, written and showrun by Emmy-nominated writer Nick Santora. ''Reacher'' is produced by Amazon Studios, Skydance, and Paramount Television Studios.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

