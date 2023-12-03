Left Menu

'Animal' emerges as box office success with Rs 236 crore in 2 days

Ranbir Kapoors violent crime drama Animal has raised Rs 236 crore gross at the global box office, the makers said on Sunday. Production banner T-Series shared the two-day collection of the family crime drama, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-12-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 12:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Animal / Official Trailer
  • Country:
  • India

Ranbir Kapoor's violent crime drama ''Animal'' has raised Rs 236 crore gross at the global box office, the makers said on Sunday. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of ''Kabir Singh'' fame, ''Animal'' released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Production banner T-Series shared the two-day collection of the family crime drama, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release. ''Rewriting the script of success. 2-day worldwide gross Rs 236 crore,'' T-Series posted on X.

The pan-India movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.

It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

''Animal'' is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

