Entertainment News Roundup: Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro' a tale of music, marriage and multitasking; Sinclair welcome at Wrexham, says Reynolds

Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro' a tale of music, marriage and multitasking

Co-writing, directing, producing and starring in his Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro" was a terrifying undertaking for Bradley Cooper that turned into a journey of joy and courage. A passion project years in the making, "Maestro" is the follow up to Cooper's directorial debut, "A Star Is Born".

Soccer-Sinclair welcome at Wrexham, says Reynolds

Striker Christine Sinclair could have a job waiting for her after she plays her last game for Cananda with Ryan Reynolds saying on Friday that international soccer's all-time leading goalscorer would be welcome at Wrexham. Sinclair, who helped Canada to three Olympic medals including gold at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games, will call time on a glittering international career, which includes 190 goals, with two friendlies against Australia on Friday in Victoria and Vancouver on Tuesday.

