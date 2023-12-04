Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Life imitates art as George Clooney directs 'The Boys in the Boat'; Bradley Cooper's 'Maestro' a tale of music, marriage and multitasking and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Life imitates art as George Clooney directs 'The Boys in the Boat' Like the subjects of his new film, George Clooney took a chance on a group of actors to transform them into believable professional rowers for "The Boys in the Boat".

Entertainment News Roundup: Life imitates art as George Clooney directs 'The Boys in the Boat'; Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro' a tale of music, marriage and multitasking and more
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Life imitates art as George Clooney directs 'The Boys in the Boat'

Like the subjects of his new film, George Clooney took a chance on a group of actors to transform them into believable professional rowers for "The Boys in the Boat". The sports drama tells the true story of the inexperienced 1936 University of Washington rowing team which went on to beat Ivy League teams and compete for gold at the Berlin Summer Olympics.

Bradley Cooper’s ‘Maestro' a tale of music, marriage and multitasking

Co-writing, directing, producing and starring in his Leonard Bernstein biopic "Maestro" was a terrifying undertaking for Bradley Cooper that turned into a journey of joy and courage. A passion project years in the making, "Maestro" is the follow up to Cooper's directorial debut, "A Star Is Born".

Showbiz in 2023: Hollywood strikes, Beatles last song, 'Swift effect'

From strikes paralysing Hollywood to the Beatles releasing their last ever song, the world of entertainment provided many headlines this year. Below are some of the biggest showbiz stories of 2023:

Dionne Warwick, Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah reign at Kennedy Center Honors

Washington celebrated singer Dionne Warwick, comedian Billy Crystal, Bee Gees member Barry Gibb, rapper and actress Queen Latifah, and opera star Renée Fleming on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors, the top U.S. honor for achievements in the arts. President Joe Biden lauded the work of the five performers during a reception at the White House before the show.

'All of Us Strangers' dominates British Independent Film Awards

Drama "All of Us Strangers" was the big winner at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) on Sunday, taking home seven awards, including best British independent film and best director. Actors and makers of some of this year's most talked-about movies, including Jodie Comer and Celine Song, attended the gala ceremony in London.

