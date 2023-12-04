Left Menu

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' crosses Rs 300 crore mark in three days

Crime drama Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has raised Rs 356 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Monday.The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' crosses Rs 300 crore mark in three days
Crime drama ''Animal'', starring Ranbir Kapoor, has raised Rs 356 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Monday.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Production banner T-Series shared the weekend collection of ''Animal'' on X.

''Box office tsunami! Weekend collection Rs 356 crore worldwide gross,'' the post read. The pan-India movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. The film was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.

''Animal'' is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures.

