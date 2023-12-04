Jashn-e-Rekhta to celebrate Urdu language, Hindustani culture from December 8

The 8th edition of Jashhn-e-Rekhta will return to the national capital with the participation of lyricist Javed Akhtar, musical duo Vishal and Rekha Bhardwaj, director Anurag Kashyap, writer-comedian Varun Grover, poet Wasim Barelvi and more at Major Dhyanchand National Stadium. Starting from December 8, the grand celebration of Urdu language and Hindustani culture will host various eclectic art forms including ghazals, sufi music, qawwali, dastaangoi, panel discussions, mushaira, poetry recitations, masterclasses, a curated food festival (Aiwan-e-Zaiqa), and a book exhibition.

The festival will also commemorate 300 years of the 18th century Urdu poet Meer Taqi Meer through various sessions and performances. ''With a relatively small beginning in 2015, Jashn-e-Rekhta has emerged to become the largest celebration of any single language anywhere in the world. People from all over the world have made this event a part of their annual calendar. Especially gratifying is the teeming numbers of young girls and boys, women and men who attend the Jashn, and whose passion and participation make it an unforgettable experience,'' Sanjeev Saraf, founder of Jashn-e-Rekhta, said in a statement. The event will witness over 200 artistes and host 50 plus sessions and performances over the course of three days.

The inaugural day will see a specially curated show of ghazal, sufi and recitation by Vishal Bhardwaj, Rekha Bhardwaj and Javed Akhtar.

Over the next two days, various sessions and performances dedicated to language, music, art and literature will be held across four stages with an aim to promote Indian culture and heritage.

A masterclass in Urdu poetry appreciation, qissagoi, qawwali, mushaira, open house of Urdu poetry and discussions around 'Poetry of Protest', 'Feminist Writings', and Urdu's aesthetics and presence in audio-visual media by the likes of Sudhir Mishra, Swanand Kirkire, Ustad Shujaat Khan, Muzaffar Ali, Geetanjali Shree, and Rahman Abbas will be among the highlights on day two of the festival.

The day three will include sessions and performances such as ghazal sarai, dastangoi -- celebrating 300 years of Meer Taqi Meer -- plays, live calligraphy workshop, Urdu comedy, and discussions around Urdu in administration, law and media, and an interactive session around expressions of love by Mahmood Farooqui, Prithvi Gandharv, Priyanka Barve, Juhi Babbar Soni, William Dalrymple, Navtej Sarna and Najeeb Jung, among others.

The festival will conclude on December 10 with a Sufi performance by singer Javed Ali.

