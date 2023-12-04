Left Menu

Yash to announce official title of his next project soon, more deets inside

'KGF' star Yash is all set to unveil the details of his next project.

ANI | Updated: 04-12-2023 21:09 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 21:09 IST
Actor Yash (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
'KGF' star Yash is all set to unveil the details of his next project. On Monday, Yash along with the production house, KVN Productions, in a collaborative post informed his followers that he will be announcing the official title of the film on December 8, 2023, at 9:55 AM.

"It's time... 8th December, 9:55 AM. Stay tuned to @kvn.productions #Yash19," he captioned the post. The particular update has left Yash's fans excited.

"Action movie loading," a social media user commented. "Wow...can't wait," another one wrote.

Interestingly, a day before revealing the date of announcement, the superstar changed his profile display picture on social media to 'Loading'. Other details of the film including the names of the director, cast, and crew members have not been announced. However, it is rumoured that Malayalam actor-filmmaker Geethu Mohandas is directing Yash's next. (ANI)

