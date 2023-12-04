Australian series 'The Test' third season to focus on 2023 Ashes

Australian sports documentary 'The Test' is all set to be back with the third season and it will focus on 2023 Ashes series in England. As per a statement, 'The Test' season 3 follows the Australian men's cricket team as they embark on a grueling tour of England and face off against cricket's two great superpowers: India, with a star-studded lineup featuring Virat Kohli; and England, who have redefined their game under Ben Stokes with their hyper-aggressive "BazBall" style of play.

This season will explore the untold, emotional, and personal stories behind the iconic sporting moments, as the players are confronted with merciless opponents, hostile crowds, and the pressure of a legacy-defining tour. Players such as Captain Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, and Alex Carey reflect on key moments with their families, as they also navigate the dual challenges of excelling at the highest level of cricket while juggling their treasured roles as fathers, sons, and husbands.

Sharing more details about the third season, Hushidar Kharas, head of Prime Video Australia and New Zealand said, "As a cricket fan, I couldn't wait to see what happened when the unstoppable force of 'BazBall' batting came up against the best test bowling lineup in the world. The 2023 Ashes were the most closely contested and memorable of recent times, and I am delighted to be able to relive them along with our customers in Australia and around the world. Prime Video is proud to have a long-standing relationship with Cricket Australia following the huge success of Seasons One and Two, and I cannot wait to see how directors Adrian Brown and Sheldon Wynne recount these iconic moments for the Australian cricket team." The Test season 3 will be out on Prime Video soon. (ANI)

