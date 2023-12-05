Left Menu

Bengal: Mamata urges people to stand up during playing of state song

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people to stand up and sing whenever Rabindranath Tagores Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol Bengals soil, Bengals water, the state song, is played.Speaking at the inauguration of a museum at the basement of the Platinum Jubilee Memorial building at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Banerjee said that starting from Tuesdays Kolkata International Film Festival KIFF, the song would be played at all state-organised programmes.Just like the national anthem, I will request you to stand up whenever the state song is sung.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-12-2023 00:00 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 00:00 IST
Bengal: Mamata urges people to stand up during playing of state song
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged people to stand up and sing whenever Rabindranath Tagore's ''Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol'' (Bengal's soil, Bengal's water), the state song, is played.

Speaking at the inauguration of a museum at the basement of the Platinum Jubilee Memorial building at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Banerjee said that starting from Tuesday's Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF), the song would be played at all state-organised programmes.

''Just like the national anthem, I will request you to stand up whenever the state song is sung. We will do the same at tomorrow's inaugural function of the film festival,'' she said.

The West Bengal assembly had, in September, passed a resolution to observe Polia Baisakh - Bengali New Year Day - as the state day and Tagore's 'Banglar Mati, Banglar Jol' (Bengal's soil, Bengal's water) as the state song.

Lauding the museum at the assembly, Banerjee requested authorities to install statues of Rabindranath Tagore, Nazrul Islam, and B R Ambedkar.

She also highlighted the partition of Bengal in 1905 was circumstantial. ''This museum is a historical one. It will be of great help to students and those who are studying Bengal's history,'' the chief minister said.

''I will tell all those who speak ill of the Bengal partition that it was circumstantial and not close to our hearts,'' she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

Short fuse links bushfires with domestic violence

 Australia
2
India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems

India Joins First-of-its-kind Consortium to Advance Deployment of Battery En...

 India
3
FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

FEATURE-India turns to AI to capture its 121 languages

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; AstraZeneca, AI biologics firm Absci tie up on cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: Explainer-How climate change is making the world sick; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023