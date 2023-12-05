Left Menu

Loewe designer Anderson and model Elsesser win at Fashion Awards

Spanish luxury brand Loewe's creative director Jonathan Anderson won designer of the year at Britain's annual Fashion Awards on Monday, where industry leaders and young creative talent were honoured. Top models, designers and celebrity guests including Anne Hathaway, Lewis Hamilton and Amal Clooney gathered at the glitzy gala held at London's Royal Albert Hall.

Loewe designer Anderson and model Elsesser win at Fashion Awards

Spanish luxury brand Loewe's creative director Jonathan Anderson won designer of the year at Britain's annual Fashion Awards on Monday, where industry leaders and young creative talent were honoured.

Top models, designers and celebrity guests including Anne Hathaway, Lewis Hamilton and Amal Clooney gathered at the glitzy gala held at London's Royal Albert Hall. Anderson, who founded the fashion label JW Anderson, arrived accompanied by actress Taylor Russell.

Italian designer Valentino Garavani, known to the world simply as Valentino, was honoured with this year's outstanding achievement award. Founder of the eponymous brand, the 91-year-old has dressed the rich and famous, created a business empire and introduced a new colour to the fashion world, the so-called "Valentino Red". American Paloma Elsesser was named model of the year, while Edward Enninful, the outgoing editor-in-chief of British Vogue, received the Trailblazer Award.

The 2023 edition of the award show was hosted by British television presenter Maya Jama and musician Kojey Radical and featured a performance by singer Sam Smith. Stars attending the event also included actors Gwyneth Paltrow, Tessa Thompson and Pamela Anderson and model Kate Moss.

The show is a fundraiser for the British Fashion Council (BFC) Foundation which focuses on supporting the growth and success of the UK's fashion industry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

