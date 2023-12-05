Sebastian Stan transforms into Donald Trump for 'The Apprentice'

Actor Sebastian Stan transformed into Donald Trump on the set of the upcoming film 'The Apprentice'. The actor sported the 45th President's wispy, sandy blond hair while filming in Toronto, reported Page Six. In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, he can be seen in the look of the 45th president of the United States.

He wore a black, single-breasted wool coat with a blue suit and paisley-striped tie. Stan ate a sandwich while sitting on a park bench on a snowy day in one of the sequences from the upcoming film. Deadline reported last week that the actor who has a history of portraying real-life people onscreen would be playing the role of Trump in the biopic.

The 'Pam & Tommy' star, 41, is set to act alongside Jeremy Strong as attorney Roy Cohn and Maria Bakalova as Donald's first wife, Ivana Trump. The film is defined by the outlet as an "exploration of power and ambition set in a world of corruption and deceit."

"It's a mentor-protege story that charts the origins of an American dynasty," Deadline added. "Filled with larger-than-life characters, it reveals the moral and human cost of a culture defined by winners and losers."

The film will examine Donald's "efforts to build his real estate business" in New York City in the 1970s and 1980s. The title of the biopic alludes to the businessman's experience on reality television in the early 2000s.

Donald, 77, previously hosted 'The Apprentice' -- which ran from 2004 to 2017. He also appeared on the show's spin-off, 'The Celebrity Apprentice', until 2015. He was let go by NBC in 2015 after making controversial remarks about immigrants during his 2016 presidential campaign. Production on the new flick comes as Donald is embroiled in a slew of legal battles concerning his time in the White House. Donald has not publicly commented on the forthcoming film, and its release date has not yet been announced, reported Page Six. (ANI)

