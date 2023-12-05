Entertainment News Roundup: 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' tops box office; Adam Driver on biopic 'Ferrari': 'the pressure was on to get it right' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' tops box office

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" premiered at the top of the U.S. box office, raking in $21.8 million during the typically anemic first weekend of December, according to research firm Comscore. Beyonce Knowles' concert film marked the first time a movie crossed the $20 million mark on this weekend since the 2003 movie "The Last Samurai" starring Tom Cruise, Comscore said.

Life imitates art as George Clooney directs 'The Boys in the Boat'

Like the subjects of his new film, George Clooney took a chance on a group of actors to transform them into believable professional rowers for "The Boys in the Boat". The sports drama tells the true story of the inexperienced 1936 University of Washington rowing team which went on to beat Ivy League teams and compete for gold at the Berlin Summer Olympics.

Take-Two's Rockstar Games unveils 'GTA VI' trailer, to release game in 2025

Rockstar Games, owned by Take-Two Interactive Software, on Monday released a trailer of the latest installment of its best-selling "Grand Theft Auto" (GTA) videogame franchise, ending a years-long wait. "GTA VI" will be released in 2025, according to the trailer posted to the studio's YouTube channel, after a version was leaked on social media. The trailer was widely expected to be released only by Tuesday morning.

Showbiz in 2023: Hollywood strikes, Beatles last song, 'Swift effect'

From strikes paralysing Hollywood to the Beatles releasing their last ever song, the world of entertainment provided many headlines this year. Below are some of the biggest showbiz stories of 2023:

Dionne Warwick, Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah reign at Kennedy Center Honors

Washington celebrated singer Dionne Warwick, comedian Billy Crystal, Bee Gees member Barry Gibb, rapper and actress Queen Latifah, and opera star Renée Fleming on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors, the top U.S. honor for achievements in the arts. President Joe Biden lauded the work of the five performers during a reception at the White House before the show.

Adam Driver on biopic 'Ferrari': 'the pressure was on to get it right'

American actor Adam Driver once again puts on an Italian accent in his latest film, playing carmaker Enzo Ferrari in a new biopic directed by veteran Michael Mann. Set in 1957 in Modena, Italy, "Ferrari" focuses on a key period in the former racing driver's life as he overcomes the death of his son, struggles to keep his company afloat, and seeks to dominate the racetrack.

'All of Us Strangers' dominates British Independent Film Awards

Drama "All of Us Strangers" was the big winner at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) on Sunday, taking home seven awards, including best British independent film and best director. Actors and makers of some of this year's most talked-about movies, including Jodie Comer and Celine Song, attended the gala ceremony in London.

Loewe designer Anderson and model Elsesser win at Fashion Awards

Spanish luxury brand Loewe's creative director Jonathan Anderson won designer of the year at Britain's annual Fashion Awards on Monday, where industry leaders and young creative talent were honoured. Top models, designers and celebrity guests including Anne Hathaway, Lewis Hamilton and Amal Clooney gathered at the glitzy gala held at London's Royal Albert Hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)