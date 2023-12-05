NCRB crowns Kolkata safest city, jubilant TMC challenges BJP claims

The TMC on Tuesday expressed jubilance over the NCRB data which declared Kolkata as the safest city in the country and asserted that it exposed falsehoods propagated by BJP on the Bengal government's handling of law and order.

The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report said Kolkata has secured its position as the safest city in India for the third consecutive year by reporting the lowest number of cognizable offenses per lakh population among metropolises.

''Kolkata, the safest city with the least crime rates for the third consecutive year, says the NCRB crime report 2022. Thank you, @MamataOfficial, for keeping us safe. Maybe if @BJP4India and their trolls could learn to read, they'd shut up now,'' remarked TMC MP Mahua Moitra on 'X.' In a social media post, the TMC emphasised that beyond its cultural richness Kolkata also fosters a sense of security rarely found elsewhere.

''We rejoice as Kolkata achieves this milestone once again! For the third consecutive time, according to NCRB data, the City of Joy proudly stands as the safest city in India. Under the able guidance of Smt @MamataOfficial and the constant vigilance of @KolkataPolice, crime rates have significantly plummeted. Beyond its richness in culture, food, music and art, Kolkata also nurtures a sense of security seldom found elsewhere,'' the party posted on 'X'.

Opposition BJP dismissed the NCRB data alleging that the state government often either suppresses data or provides inaccurate figures.

''The NCRB report is prepared based on inputs from respective state governments. The TMC government seldom provides accurate figures and correct data. We have witnessed the violence unleashed across the state after the 2021 assembly polls and this year's panchayat polls, so the real picture is evident to all,'' BJP state spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)