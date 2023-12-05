Salman feels Mamata Banerjee has given him a big complex, here's why

Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday attended the opening ceremony of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival 2023 (KIFF) at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here. He was in a full candid mood when he was called on stage to speak a few words on the occasion. During his speech, he humorouslycompared Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to his own house in Mumbai and explained why he felt jealous of her small house.

"When I was invited by Didi to her house, my only thing was, 'I really want to see if her house is actually that small.' Is it smaller than my house or not? ....I am jealous that her house is actually smaller than mine," he said. "When Shatru sahab (Shatrughan Sinha) comes to my house, he has a big problem that he doesn't find space to sit. I have one room, one small kitchen and a bedroom, which is very important because we can't sleep while standing. I am jealous of the fact that how can somebody (Mamata Banerjee), who is in such a position, have a house that is smaller than mine. I don't wish for a smaller house but she has given me a big complex. It only shows how simple people are and we don't need that much," Salman added.

Salman graced the event in formals. He looked dapper in an all-black look. Anil Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt and Sourav Ganguly also attended the opening ceremony of KIFF 2023. The current edition will showcase 219 films from 39 countries across 23 venues in Kolkata. Among them, 72 are feature films, and 50 are short films and documentaries. It will run till December 12. (ANI)

