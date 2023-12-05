Rajouri Garden accident survivor wants financial help to seek justice for dead husband, sons

A 32-year-old woman whose husband and two sons died after their two-wheeler was allegedly hit by a car in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden on November 21 wants financial help to seek justice.

Speaking to PTI over phone, Preeti Wasan pleaded for financial aid in her quest for justice.

''My elder eight-year-old son wanted to be a scientist like Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. I used to tell him stories of Dr Kalam and he wanted to be like him. But all his dreams were shattered,'' Preeti Wasan told PTI.

Recollecting the intervening night of November 20-21, Preeti Wasan said she, her husband Dinesh Wasan and their two sons -- an eight-month-old and another eight-year-old -- were returning to their Uttam Nagar home after meeting relatives in Ramesh Nagar when a speeding car hit their two-wheeler. Preeti Wasan is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital with more than 40 fractures.

''(The authorities) must ensure strict action against the accused. I came to know that he was drunk and racing with his friends,'' Preeti Wasan said. She claimed to have learnt from the police that the accused sent a text to his girlfriend after hitting the two-wheeler, telling her that he had committed a crime. His girlfriend, in her reply, had asked if he was fine.

''Later, someone from the family of the accused approached our family members to 'settle' the case and offered Rs 8 lakh per loss. They offered Rs 24 lakh. The police must investigate everything,'' Preeti Wasan said.

On December 1, the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) after this ''offer'' came to light.

''I have no idea when and how much I will be able to walk properly. I lost my whole family. Now, I need justice and financial help from the government,'' Wasan said.

Dinesh Wasan (32) and their eight-year-old son were declared brought dead when taken to a hospital. Their eight-month-old son succumbed later.

Dinesh Wasan ran a furniture business in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar.

A senior police officer said that they are investigating the case from all angles.

