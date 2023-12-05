Left Menu

This is what Manoj Bajpayee has to say about 'Joram'

Actor Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his upcoming intense and realistic survival thriller, 'Joram' on Tuesday

ANI | Updated: 05-12-2023 22:17 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 22:17 IST
This is what Manoj Bajpayee has to say about 'Joram'
Manoj Bajpayee (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Manoj Bajpayee opened up about his upcoming intense and realistic survival thriller, 'Joram' on Tuesday. Talking to ANI, Manoj Bajpayee said this is the story of a father who takes his daughter from Mumbai to Jharkhand. "For the first time in cinema you will see an actor who does not like violence, who runs even from the shadow of violence."

The makers recently unveiled the thrilling trailer of the film. Taking to Instagram, Manoj treated fans with a trailer.

"Running from danger, Dasru holds his baby close, facing the ultimate question: survive or confront the approaching end? #Joram trailer is out now! In cinemas worldwide on 8th December." The trailer introduces audiences to "a never-before-seen rustic avatar" of Manoj Bajpayee, portraying a father on the run, navigating through life's challenges with a baby strapped to him. Director Devashish Makhija weaves a tale of an outcast fighting for survival, promising to leave viewers on the edge of their seats.

The movie is directed by Devashish Makhija and produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose and Devashish Makhija. Apart from Bajpayee, the movie also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and is set to release on December 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

