'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' tops box office

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" premiered at the top of the U.S. box office, raking in $21.8 million during the typically anemic first weekend of December, according to research firm Comscore. Beyonce Knowles' concert film marked the first time a movie crossed the $20 million mark on this weekend since the 2003 movie "The Last Samurai" starring Tom Cruise, Comscore said.

Biden December fundraising blitz to star James Taylor, Spielberg

President Joe Biden kicked off a December fundraising blitz on Tuesday that will show off the Democratic Party's star power while raising millions of dollars, according to invitations reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the planning. The sprint includes at least nine fundraisers before the end of the month starting on Tuesday in Boston, where Biden will hold three events, capped with an evening concert by James Taylor.

Rockstar Games sets 'GTA VI' launch for 2025 in game's first trailer

Rockstar Games lined up its much-awaited "Grand Theft Auto VI" for a 2025 launch in the first trailer for the videogame, disappointing some investors who expected the latest installment of the best-selling franchise to release sooner. Shares of parent Take-Two Interactive Software, which have rallied 50% this year, fell nearly 2% on Tuesday.

Showbiz in 2023: Hollywood strikes, Beatles last song, 'Swift effect'

From strikes paralysing Hollywood to the Beatles releasing their last ever song, the world of entertainment provided many headlines this year. Below are some of the biggest showbiz stories of 2023:

Rapper Bad Bunny lashes out over viral AI copycat hits

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny's voice quickly went viral last month. However, the songs circulating did not belong to him. Chilean artist Maurico Bustos launched the trend with the song NostalgIA - a play on the Spanish abbreviation for AI. It was written and recorded by Bustos using artificial intelligence to modify Bad Bunny's vocals, producing a viral track that prompted parodies and copycat versions on TikTok.

Dionne Warwick, Billy Crystal, Queen Latifah reign at Kennedy Center Honors

Washington celebrated singer Dionne Warwick, comedian Billy Crystal, Bee Gees member Barry Gibb, rapper and actress Queen Latifah, and opera star Renée Fleming on Sunday at the Kennedy Center Honors, the top U.S. honor for achievements in the arts. President Joe Biden lauded the work of the five performers during a reception at the White House before the show.

Adam Driver on biopic 'Ferrari': 'the pressure was on to get it right'

American actor Adam Driver once again puts on an Italian accent in his latest film, playing carmaker Enzo Ferrari in a new biopic directed by veteran Michael Mann. Set in 1957 in Modena, Italy, "Ferrari" focuses on a key period in the former racing driver's life as he overcomes the death of his son, struggles to keep his company afloat and seeks to dominate the racetrack.

Tom Hanks brings love of space to new immersive London show

Archive footage of space rockets taking off beam across giant walls in a new immersive show in London, as Hollywood actor Tom Hanks narrates the story of human voyages to the moon.

"The Moonwalkers: A Journey With Tom Hanks" looks at the first moon landings of the Apollo missions from 1969 to 1972 and their successor, NASA's human spaceflight program, Artemis.

'All of Us Strangers' dominates British Independent Film Awards

Drama "All of Us Strangers" was the big winner at the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA) on Sunday, taking home seven awards, including best British independent film and best director. Actors and makers of some of this year's most talked-about movies, including Jodie Comer and Celine Song, attended the gala ceremony in London.

Loewe designer Anderson and model Elsesser win at Fashion Awards

Spanish luxury brand Loewe's creative director Jonathan Anderson won designer of the year at Britain's annual Fashion Awards on Monday, where industry leaders and young creative talent were honoured. Top models, designers and celebrity guests including Anne Hathaway, Lewis Hamilton and Amal Clooney gathered at the glitzy gala held at London's Royal Albert Hall.

