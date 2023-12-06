Left Menu

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 06-12-2023 09:02 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 09:02 IST
Mizoram registers third lowest murder cases in country: NCRB data
Mizoram registered the third lowest murder cases in the country last year, according to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

The northeastern state recorded 31 murder cases in 2022, after Sikkim (9) and Nagaland (21).

The murder rate in the state was 2.5, while the chargesheet filing rate stood at 95.7, the NCBR data said.

There were 14 blind murders or murders with no motive known and six murders due to dispute.

The state reported 28 murder cases in 2020 and 24 in 2021.

A total of 28,522 FIRs of murder were registered in 2022 across the country, the NCRB data said.

Uttar Pradesh saw the highest number of such FIRs at 3,491 followed by Bihar (2,930) and Maharashtra (2,295).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

