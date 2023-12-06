Entertainment News Roundup: 'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' tops box office; Rapper Bad Bunny lashes out over viral AI copycat hits and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

'Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce' tops box office

"Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce" premiered at the top of the U.S. box office, raking in $21.8 million during the typically anemic first weekend of December, according to research firm Comscore. Beyonce Knowles' concert film marked the first time a movie crossed the $20 million mark on this weekend since the 2003 movie "The Last Samurai" starring Tom Cruise, Comscore said.

Rockstar Games sets 'GTA VI' launch for 2025 in game's first trailer

Rockstar Games lined up its much-awaited "Grand Theft Auto VI" for a 2025 launch in the first trailer for the videogame, disappointing some investors who expected the latest installment of the best-selling franchise to release sooner. Shares of parent Take-Two Interactive Software, which have rallied 50% this year, fell nearly 2% on Tuesday.

Actors ratify three-year contract, ending Hollywood's labor turmoil

Members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union approved a three-year contract with major studios on Tuesday, formally ending six months of Hollywood labor disputes that halted film and television production. SAG-AFTRA said 78% of those who voted supported the deal with Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and other members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

BLACKPINK members renew contract, boosting shares in label YG Entertainment

South Korea's YG Entertainment Inc said on Wednesday that all four members of South Korean K-pop girl group BLACKPINK have renewed their contracts with the label, sending shares of the company up by nearly a third. For months, there has been speculation that some members of BLACKPINK would not renew their contracts with the label, putting pressure on its shares.

Rapper Bad Bunny lashes out over viral AI copycat hits

Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny's voice quickly went viral last month. However, the songs circulating did not belong to him. Chilean artist Maurico Bustos launched the trend with the song NostalgIA - a play on the Spanish abbreviation for AI. It was written and recorded by Bustos using artificial intelligence to modify Bad Bunny's vocals, producing a viral track that prompted parodies and copycat versions on TikTok.

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization

Actor Jamie Foxx made his first public appearance on Monday after suffering an undisclosed health scare in April and he said that six months ago he was unable to walk. An emotional Foxx took center stage to accept the Vanguard Award from the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievement in Los Angeles, presented by his “The Burial” co-star Jurnee Smollet.

Adam Driver on biopic 'Ferrari': 'the pressure was on to get it right'

American actor Adam Driver once again puts on an Italian accent in his latest film, playing carmaker Enzo Ferrari in a new biopic directed by veteran Michael Mann. Set in 1957 in Modena, Italy, "Ferrari" focuses on a key period in the former racing driver's life as he overcomes the death of his son, struggles to keep his company afloat and seeks to dominate the racetrack.

Tom Hanks brings love of space to new immersive London show

Archive footage of space rockets taking off beam across giant walls in a new immersive show in London, as Hollywood actor Tom Hanks narrates the story of human voyages to the moon.

"The Moonwalkers: A Journey With Tom Hanks" looks at the first moon landings of the Apollo missions from 1969 to 1972 and their successor, NASA's human spaceflight program, Artemis.

Mixed emotions as cast of 'The Crown' celebrates series finale

The cast and the makers of the sixth and final season of Netflix's royal drama "The Crown" came together in London on Tuesday to bid farewell to the series. The Emmy-winning show, created by Peter Morgan and launched in 2016, tells the story of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth’s reign against the backdrop of various royal dramas.

Loewe designer Anderson and model Elsesser win at Fashion Awards

Spanish luxury brand Loewe's creative director Jonathan Anderson won designer of the year at Britain's annual Fashion Awards on Monday, where industry leaders and young creative talent were honoured. Top models, designers and celebrity guests including Anne Hathaway, Lewis Hamilton and Amal Clooney gathered at the glitzy gala held at London's Royal Albert Hall.

(With inputs from agencies.)