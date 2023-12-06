Left Menu

Mamata expresses solidarity with cyclone-affected people of Tamil Nadu, Andhra

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-12-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 13:11 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday expressed solidarity with cyclone Michaung-affected people of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh.

She also lauded the efforts of her Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin for his efforts to address the situation there.

''My heart goes out to the disaster victims of Tamil Nadu where the cyclone Michaung has taken a toll of 16 human lives and caused much damage otherwise too,'' Banerjee wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

“My brother CM Stalin @mkstalin is leading the disaster management operations valiantly, and I express my solidarity and support to him and the distressed people of Chennai and Tamil Nadu. Support and solidarity to the affected in Andhra Pradesh too,” she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

