PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2023 14:17 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 14:08 IST
Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Animal' nearing Rs 500 crore-mark
Representative Image Image Credit: Animal / Official Trailer
  • Country:
  • India

Action drama film ''Animal'' has earned Rs 481 crore gross at the worldwide box office within five days of the release, the makers said on Wednesday.

Fronted by Ranbir Kapoor and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film released on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Production house T-Series shared the collection update of ''Animal'' on X.

''He is the Box Office #Animal #AnimalHuntBegins,'' the banner captioned the post which read that the film had smashed ''box office records 5-day worldwide gross'' by earning Rs 481 crore.

While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed ''Animal'', calling it misogynistic and graphically violent.

The pan-India movie, which was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release, also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

''Animal'' showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor.

The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

