Godrej L'Affaire Ignites Conversations with a Heartfelt Campaign: 'Aap rishte nibhao, Riwaaz toh saath aa hi jaenge' Message Takes Center Stage

Godrej L'Affaire, the experiential-owned media lifestyle platform by Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies (GILAC), in its latest endeavour, extends its heartfelt celebration of sibling love with the launch of a groundbreaking inclusive digital campaign #CelebratingAcceptance, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. In a heartwarming film, the campaign aims to capture the pivotal notion surrounding a regular sibling bond, promote inclusivity, and celebrate diverse forms of love, while also challenging stereotypes. Conceptualized by the Godrej Corporate Brand & Communications team along with AGENCY09, the film aims to showcase the true meaning of the sibling bond by portraying the emotional journey of a transgender woman and her brother, therefore initiating conversations about acceptance and support. In a world where stereotypes and prejudices continue to persist, Godrej L'Affaire seeks to challenge these biases through a compelling brand film. The brand film focuses on the sibling bond of a transgender woman, and her brother celebrating their first Bhaidooj. The film begins with the trans woman's mother waking up the family in excitement for the first Bhaidooj celebration in their household. The trans woman reveals her true identity in beautiful traditional attire, leaving everybody in awe of her beautiful transformation, when asked by her neighbor ''Kaisi ho beti?'' (how are you daughter?), she replies ''Finally myself'' contently. The film concludes with the neighbors and her family accepting her true identity and continuing their celebrations.

Featuring Pranit Hatte (Ganga)(she/her) from the trans community, the brand film beautifully delivers a powerful message about love, acceptance and the importance of understanding and nurturing inclusive relationships. Godrej L'Affaire, with this campaign, aims to emphasize the importance of relationships over traditions, highlighting that, 'Riwaazo se Rishte nahi Bante' (Relationships aren't built on traditions), but instead 'Hum rishton se Riwaaz banate hai' (We create traditions through relationships). The film encourages consumers to prioritize relationships over customs and celebrate acceptance, underscoring the message with the tagline ''Aap rishte nibhao, Riwaaz toh saath aa hi jaenge!''. (Nurture relationships, traditions will follow). The campaign also encourages everyone to start the journey of acceptance regardless of previous orientations or however long it takes someone to understand and educate themselves, highlighting ''Kuch cheeze samajhne mein der lag jati hai, der se hi sahi, aaj hum apni pehli Bhai Dooj mana rahe hai!'' (Some things take time to understand, but better late than never, today we are celebrating our first Bhai Dooj!), thus aiming to reshape societal attitudes and promote acceptance.

Speaking on the campaign, Sujit Patil(he/him), Vice President & Head – Corporate Brand and Communications, Godrej Industries Limited and Associate Companies (GILAC), said, ''Godrej L'Affaire strives to work towards engaging followers with socially relevant conversations. With this video, we aim to capture the transformative journey of acceptance and love, showing that simple facets like this enriches our lives and makes our bonds stronger than ever. We hope this film encourages everyone to break free from preconceived notions and embrace a culture of acceptance across relationships.'' Further adding to this, Parmesh Shahani(he/him), Head - Godrej DEI Lab, said, ''At Godrej Industries, it has always been our attempt to promote inclusivity and diversity across all that we do. This initiative underscores our efforts to celebrate love - across all genders. Through this campaign, we hope to encourage the netizens of India to value relationships alongside customs and love their family members in all their beautiful diversity. This video beautifully captures how allies need to walk hand-in-hand with their family members and friends from the LGBTQIA community to truly make every milestone in their lives into a celebration of inclusion.'' Aadie Sawant (He/Him), Senior Content Creator - AGENCY09, the Ideator & Screenplay writer for this campaign added, ''Representation in today's day and age is of the essence. Moreover, sharing the good side of things is pivotal to steer inclusion in the right direction. Being a queer individual myself, I felt very honoured to be in a position to conceptualize a narrative that celebrates acceptance such as this one.'' This Bhai Dooj, join Godrej L'Affaire in embracing a significant step towards fostering a society where love knows no bounds and where all relationships are cherished.

For more information, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/godrejlaffaire/ About Godrej L'Affaire Godrej L'Affaire was founded to celebrate the goodness of life every day, and to help India live better. It's a unifier that bonds consumers, content creators, leading brands, and the world of Godrej effortlessly. And together, it redefines the future of lifestyle, beauty, travel, wellness, fashion, and food.

Each piece engaging, every theme contextual, every take unique, the platform connects the roots of India to modern living flawlessly. ''Conversations. Communities. Collaboration.'' A simple mantra that makes Godrej L'Affaire unique, entertaining, and resourceful. Where people from all walks of life, diverse backgrounds, and different regions share the latest trends through interactive, entertaining, and inspiring interviews, features and portraits, discoveries, trends, stories, and performances. And take away ways to make the most of their lives.

With Godrej L'Affaire by your side, you'll always be in the know of the ever-evolving landscape of lifestyle. Come, hop in to live it up.

Godrej L'Affaire Social Media handles : Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_hN_5uGSrAA

