PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-12-2023 14:44 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 14:42 IST
Welcome to the movies: Abhishek Bachchan to nephew Agastya post 'The Archies' premiere
Abhishek Bachchan Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

With his debut in ''The Archies'', Agastya Nanda is set to become a third generation actor of the Bachchan family and his maternal uncle Abhishek Bachchan on Wednesday said he would be there to handhold the newcomer whenever he would reach out for help.

Grandson of veteran stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, Agastya plays Archie Andrews in ''The Archies'', set to arrive on Netflix on December 7.

The Bachchan family appeared on the red carpet of the film's premiere on Tuesday night at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) to support Agastya, son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda.

Abhishek Bachchan shared a black-and-white picture with his nephew from the premiere on X.

''All you have to do is reach out and I'll be there to hold your hand. Welcome to the movies my dearest Agastya! #TheArchies #TheArchiesOnNetflix #ProudMamu,'' he captioned the post.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, ''The Archies'' is an Indian adaptation of the comic series set in the fictional town of Riverdale that the self-confessed fan grew up reading. The 1960s-set movie brings to life the characters of Archie, Veronica, Betty, Reggie, Dilton, Jughead and Big Ethel.

A proud mother, Shweta Bachchan shared a before and after photograph of Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Agastya Nanda on her official Instagram account.

''How it started - > How it's going,'' she wrote in the caption.

As per videos circulating on social media, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan even teased Agastya when the paparazzi asked the newcomer to pose solo at the premiere.

''Agy solo, solo... Agy, get used to it,'' she can be seen saying playfully.

Also present at the event was Navya Nanda, Agastya's sister, and Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

''The Archies'' also features a young cast of star kids -- Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi-Boney Kapoor's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor, as well as Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Yuvraj Menda and Aditi Saigal (Dot).

