Ram temple trust committee to finalise Ram Lalla idol for consecration next week

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 06-12-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 06-12-2023 21:33 IST
A committee of the Ram temple trust will decide next week which of the three Ram Lalla idols being sculpted will be installed in the sanctum sanctorum, trust officials said on Wednesday.

The religious committee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will finalise the idol on December 15, they said.

Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said, ''Three idols are being carved from two rocks brought from Karnataka and Rajasthan. The idols are 90 per cent ready and are being given finishing touches. Of these three idols, the best one will be selected on December 15 and that idol will be consecrated in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.'' The idols are being sculpted by Ganesh Bhatt, Arun Yogiraj and Satyanarayan Pandey.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

