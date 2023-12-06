Possibility of more Australia, India film co-productions in future: Consul general

As Australia takes centre stage at the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival as the 'Special Feature Country', its consul general in Kolkata Rowan Ainsworth on Wednesday said the recent film co-production agreement between Australia and India will be a collaboration to watch out for in the coming days.

Ainsworth told PTI that both the countries have vibrant film industries and the collaboration promises to redefine the landscape of the film industries.

''There are lots of talents in both countries. The agreement gives rise to the possibility of more co-productions,'' she said.

She said the pact ''will not be limited to films only, but any sort of audio-visual productions.'' Award-winning director Bruce Beresford, whose 'Driving Miss Daisy' won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1989, said, ''People of the city are very friendly.'' Beresford said he loved the bouquet of films in KIFF as ''there are films from America, England, Japan, France, Germany, India and elsewhere.'' Asked if he has plans to shoot a film here, the 83-year old filmmaker said, ''I don't have plans at the moment but I will think about it certainly in future.'' Critically acclaimed Bengali director Arindam Sil, who was also present, told PTI, ''It will be great if the person who made 'Driving Miss Daisy' makes a film again and more so, if it is made in Kolkata.'' ''Australia and India, united by a rich tapestry of history and tradition, find common ground in the language of cinema, a universal medium that transcends borders. The inclusion of Australia as the Special Feature Country emphasises the shared commitment to fostering cultural understanding and strengthening ties through the art of storytelling,'' Ainsworth said.

A rich bouquet of contemporary films from Australia like 'The Dry' (2020) 'My Name Is Gulpilil' (2021), Shayda (2023), The Survival of Kindness (2022), among others, will be screened at the festival.

