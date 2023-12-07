British writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah has died - family statement

British novelist, poet and playwright Benjamin Zephaniah has died at the age of 65, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, his family said on Instagram on Thursday.

"It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved husband, son and brother in the early hours of this morning, the 7th December 2023," a family statement said.

"We shared him with the world and we know many will be shocked and saddened by this news."

