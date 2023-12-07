Entertainment News Roundup: Actors ratify three-year contract, ending Hollywood's labor turmoil; Taylor Swift named Time's 'Person of the Year,' capping her record-breaking 2023 and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Actors ratify three-year contract, ending Hollywood's labor turmoil

Members of the SAG-AFTRA actors union approved a three-year contract with major studios on Tuesday, formally ending six months of Hollywood labor disputes that halted film and television production. SAG-AFTRA said 78% of those who voted supported the deal with Netflix Inc, Walt Disney Co and other members of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

'Everything Everywhere' and other A24 movies heading to HBO and Max

Oscar-winning film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and other movies from independent studio A24 will become available on Warner Bros Discovery's HBO, Cinemax and Max under a deal announced on Wednesday. The agreement provides the company with dozens of films to attract subscribers to the HBO and Cinemax premium cable channels and the Max streaming service.

British writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah has died - family statement

British novelist, poet and playwright Benjamin Zephaniah has died at the age of 65, after being diagnosed with a brain tumour, his family said on Instagram on Thursday. "It is with great sadness and regret that we announce the death of our beloved husband, son and brother in the early hours of this morning, the 7th December 2023," a family statement said.

Emmy-winning TV producer-writer Norman Lear dies at age 101

Producer-writer Norman Lear, whose groundbreaking hit comedies such as "All in the Family" and "Maude" addressed race, abortion and other social issues rarely seen before on U.S. television, died on Tuesday, at the age of 101, his family said.

Lear, one of the most influential people in television, died at his Los Angeles home of natural causes, "surrounded by his family as we told stories and sang songs until the very end," the family said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Disney begins integrating Hulu into Disney+ streaming service

Walt Disney began offering Hulu as part of its namesake streaming service on Wednesday, bolstering Disney+'s family-friendly content with more general entertainment fare, such as FX's intense kitchen drama "The Bear" and the popular reality show "The Kardashians." The combined offering, known as "Hulu on Disney+", will be available in an early "beta" version to domestic subscribers to the Disney Bundle of streaming services. The formal launch of the integrated service is scheduled for March.

Taylor Swift named Time's 'Person of the Year,' capping her record-breaking 2023

After launching a record-shattering global tour and becoming the world's most-streamed musical artist in 2023, Taylor Swift notched yet another accolade on Wednesday when Time magazine named the mega pop star as its "Person of the Year." Swift took the award in a year when her nearly two decades of fame and influence came to a peak, the magazine said in announcing the title. She was the first person from the arts to be honored for her success as an entertainer, it said.

Jamie Foxx makes first public appearance since hospitalization

Actor Jamie Foxx made his first public appearance on Monday after suffering an undisclosed health scare in April and he said that six months ago he was unable to walk. An emotional Foxx took center stage to accept the Vanguard Award from the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievement in Los Angeles, presented by his “The Burial” co-star Jurnee Smollet.

'Oppenheimer' to screen in Japan next year after nuclear controversy

Universal Pictures' "Oppenheimer" will screen in Japan next year, a local distributor said on Thursday - a launch that had been in doubt amid criticism that the film largely ignores the devastation of the atomic bombings of the cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The Christopher Nolan-directed biopic about atomic bomb pioneer J. Robert Oppenheimer has grossed over $950 million globally since its July opening.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused in gang-rape of teenager in New York

Hip-hop star Sean "Diddy" Combs was accused in federal court on Wednesday of taking part in the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl in his Manhattan recording studio in 2003, marking the fourth lawsuit leveling sexual assault allegations against him in recent weeks. Combs, 54, founder of the landmark label Bad Boy Records and a hugely successful rap performer, issued a statement on Wednesday categorically professing his innocence and declaring his accusers were "looking for a quick payday."

Mixed emotions as cast of 'The Crown' celebrates series finale

The cast and the makers of the sixth and final season of Netflix's royal drama "The Crown" came together in London on Tuesday to bid farewell to the series. The Emmy-winning show, created by Peter Morgan and launched in 2016, tells the story of Britain's late Queen Elizabeth’s reign against the backdrop of various royal dramas.

(With inputs from agencies.)