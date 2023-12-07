Left Menu

Siddharth Roy Kapur to receive honour from Motion Picture Association

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur will be felicitated with the Motion Picture Association Asia-Pacific Copyright Educator of the Year Award for his contributions towards the growth and development of the Indian film industry.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-12-2023 20:19 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 20:19 IST
Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur will be felicitated with the Motion Picture Association Asia-Pacific Copyright Educator of the Year Award for his contributions towards the growth and development of the Indian film industry. Kapur heads the production banner Roy Kapur Films which has produced critically-acclaimed titles such as ''The Sky Is Pink'', ''Last Film Show'', ''Pippa'' and web series ''Rocket Boys''.

The producer will receive the honour at the CineAsia Awards 2023 in Bangkok on Thursday, a press release said. ''Over the years, Siddharth Roy Kapur has advocated for a robust copyright and content protection framework to support the interests of filmmakers, and encouraged the introduction of legislation to modernize film classification and better protect IP rights. These efforts have contributed to positive momentum towards the enactment of India's new Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. The award is timely and well-deserved,'' said Belinda Lui, the MPA's President and Managing Director Asia-Pacific.

Kapur, the former president of the Producers Guild of India (PGI), said he is humbled by the honour extended to him by the Motion Picture Association (MPA).

''This recognition is testament to the dedication of innumerable members of our film industry who continuously strive not only to create and innovate in the present, but also to protect and safeguard our cherished cinematic legacy and heritage,'' he added.

