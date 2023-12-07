TMC protests against Giriraj Singh's remarks on Mamata, demands apology

The TMC orchestrated protests across West Bengal on Thursday, calling for an apology and the immediate removal of Union Minister Giriraj Singh from the union cabinet, following his ''misogynistic'' remarks targeting party supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chaos ensued in the West Bengal Assembly during the day as members of the ruling TMC protested Singh's remarks concerning Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Following the Question Hour, State Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja demanded an apology from the BJP for Singh's remarks, leading to chaos in the House. ''We unequivocally denounce the misogynistic statement made by the Union minister,'' Panja said at the assembly.

The House plunged into chaos as soon as Panja raised the issue with MLAs of both the TMC and the opposition BJP raising slogans against each other.

Later in the day, the party conducted protests at Hazra More, a key road crossing in South Kolkata, a stone's throw away from Banerjee's residence. ''We condemn the shameful remarks by Giriraj Singh. We stand resolute in this fight against the archaic mindset of the BJP, which has become an underbelly of misogynistic hooligans. He must immediately apologise for his remarks. We wonder why the BJP, which talks about Nari Shakti (women empowerment), is still allowing Singh to continue in the union cabinet. He must be removed,'' stated TMC minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Echoing her sentiments, Shashi Panja emphasised that Singh's detestable comments were not just an insult to the Wes Bengal chief minister but also a reflection of the ''BJP's character and, by extension, the moral bankruptcy of the saffron camp''.

''The BJP must recognise their responsibility and apologise on Singh's behalf. Failure to do so will be a clear display of their support for misogyny and a confirmation of their encouragement for such disrespectful behaviour towards women,'' she added.

During the inauguration of the 29th Kolkata International Film Festival on Tuesday, Mamata Banerjee was seen dancing alongside Bollywood celebrities Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Mahesh Bhatt, and Anil Kapoor to the KIFF theme song. Subsequently, Singh made the remarks against Banerjee.

The TMC shared on X a clip of an interview purportedly given by Singh to a TV channel in which the BJP leader referred to Banerjee and said, ''Jashn mana rahi hai, thumke laga rahi hai, yeh uchit nahi hai (she is celebrating and dancing, this is inappropriate).'' However, PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip.

The state BJP, in response, supported Singh, stating that it is unfortunate that while the entire state is grappling with corruption, the chief minister is participating in festivities.

''West Bengal is bearing the brunt of rampant corruption during the tenure of CM Banerjee. Instead of focusing on real issues such as corruption, they (TMC) are focusing on (Giriraj Singh's) comments, which aren't personal at all,'' remarked Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul accused Mamata Banerjee's party of disrespecting women. ''We all know how much respect TMC has for women. The way they have disrespected our President Droupadi Murmu we have all seen that,'' said BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul.

Apart from Kolkata, the TMC conducted protest rallies in various parts of the state, demanding an apology and the immediate removal of Singh from the union cabinet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)