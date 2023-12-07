Holy Mass: Pope Francis appeals for unity among priests, faithful in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese

Pope Francis has issued a heartfelt appeal for unity among priests and the faithful in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, emphasising the significance of adhering to decisions made by the Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church regarding uniformity in celebrating Holy Mass. The Pontiff cautioned protesters within the Archeparchy that non-compliance with the Synod's directives could lead to being declared outside of communion with the Church.

In a video message, Pope Francis has implored the faithful of the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, including the priests and laity, to celebrate the Qurbana ''in communion according to the directions of the Synod'' and to honour the Major Archbishop in their liturgies.

He specifically called on priests to remember their ordination and the promises made, urging them not to separate from the Church. The Pope stressed the importance of walking together with the Synod, Bishops, and the Major Archbishop, implementing liturgical decisions by the upcoming Christmas.

The Syro-Malabar Catholic Church is one of the 22 Eastern Oriental Churches in full communion with the Pope. ''In the name of the Lord, for the spiritual good of your Church, of our Church, I ask you to heal this rupture. It is your Church, it is our Church. Re-establish communion, remain in the Catholic Church,'' he said. In his message, Pope Francis also asked the priests, who oppose the Synod-approved Holy Mass, not to force ''the competent ecclesiastic authority'' to recognise that they have left the Church because they are ''no longer in communion'' with their pastors and with the successor of St Peter, the Pope.

If that happens, he warned that ''with great sorrow, sanctions would be incurred. I do not want to reach that stage.'' However, the 'Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithi', a layman's forum here, on Thursday said it would continue the fight for the celebration of holy mass facing the people.

Pope Francis's appeal to the faithfuls and priests came months after Vatican issued a strong warning that any disobedience would invite canonical punishment.

A strong section of priests and the laity of the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese are at odds with the leadership of the Syro-Malabar Church over its Synod's decision in August 2021 to introduce a standardised manner of celebrating Holy Mass.

According to the 2021 decision of the Syro-Malabar Church Synod, priests must face the faithful only in the first and last parts of the liturgical service, turning towards the altar for the rest of the Holy Mass (50:50 formula).

While most dioceses have adopted this instruction, a majority of priests in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, supported by their laity, continue to oppose it, citing a departure from the tradition where the priest faces the congregation throughout the Mass.

