Abhishek Banerjee starrer 'Stolen' set to premiere at 28th International Film Festival of Kerala

After a grand India premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, 'Stolen' starring Abhishek Banerjee is now gearing up for a special premiere at the upcoming 28th International Film Festival of Kerala.

ANI | Updated: 08-12-2023 06:39 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 06:39 IST
Abhishek Banerjee (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After a grand India premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, 'Stolen' starring Abhishek Banerjee is now gearing up for a special premiere at the upcoming 28th International Film Festival of Kerala. 'Stolen' narrates the tale of a five-month-old baby who has been abducted from her mother. The incident is witnessed by two city-bred brothers, whose already strained relationship becomes even more complex as they involve themselves in the investigation, attempting to help the distressed mother.

'Stolen' is directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra, Founder of Jungle Book Studio. The film co-stars Shubham and Mia Maelzer in pivotal roles. It has been premiered at various international film festivals post a scintillating premier as the only Indian film at Venice Film festival 2023. The film also got a rousing reception at BFI London, Zurich and SXSW Sydney followed by its recent premiere at Stockholm International Film Festivals on November 14 and 18, under the 'Discovery: Powerful Stories from Debuting Directors' category.

"After the glorious and heartwarming reception for "Stolen" globally and in Mumbai, I'm eagerly looking forward to presenting our film in God's own country at KFF! We look forward to observing the response from the attending Malayam audience & it will be critical for us to assess the reach and impact of the film at pan Indian stage," producer Gaurav Dhingra expressed. The International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is one of the most prominent film festivals in the country organised and hosted by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy on behalf of the Department of Cultural Affairs Kerala. This year, the festival is scheduled to be held from December 8 to 15.

'Stolen' will be premiered at the festival on December 9, 11 and 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

