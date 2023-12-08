Left Menu

'KGF' star Yash's next film titled 'Toxic', Geetu Mohandas to direct movie

It will hit the screens on April 10, 2025.Yash shared the film update on his official X page.What you seek is seeking you - Rumi. TOXIC KvnProductions GeetuMohandas, the actor wrote alongside the link of the title announcement.Toxic is produced by KVN Productions.

''KGF'' franchise star Yash on Friday announced that the title of his next film is ''Toxic'', which will be directed by Geetu Mohandas of ''Moothon'' fame.

According to the makers, the upcoming Kannada film is billed as ''a fairy tale for grown-ups''. It will hit the screens on April 10, 2025.

Yash shared the film update on his official X page.

'''What you seek is seeking you' - Rumi. A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. #TOXIC @KvnProductions #GeetuMohandas,'' the actor wrote alongside the link of the title announcement.

''Toxic'' is produced by KVN Productions.

