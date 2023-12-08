Left Menu

Vir Das hosts party after his Emmy win, check out who all attended

Landing', on Thursday night, hosted a party in Mumbai, many celebrities attended to celebrate this moment.

08-12-2023
Vir Das (Image Source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Comedian Vir Das, who won the prestigious International Emmy Award for Comedy for his standup special 'Vir Das: Landing', hosted a celebratory party in Mumbai, which saw several celebrities in attendance. Vir Das with his wife Shivani Mathur hosted a party in Mumbai Thursday night with the couple posing for shutterbugs.

Soni Razdan attended the party with her daughter Shaheen Bhatt. Nushrratt Bharuccha looked stunning in a black outfit.

Shriya Pilgaonkar was also snapped at the Vir Das's bash. Kunal Kemmu arrived in his uber-cool outfit and posed for the paps. Vir Das was on cloud nine as he received the Emmy Award for his comedy special 'Vir Das: Landing'.

Talking about winning at the International Emmy Awards, Vir expressed his excitement and said, "I have immense gratitude, holding the International Emmy for Best Comedy for 'Vir Das: Landing.' This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn't have been possible. This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to "Vir Das: Landing". He added, "This award is not just a recognition of my work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India. Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large."

'Vir Das: Landing' marks his fourth Netflix's comedy special that presents a show about what it means to be truly global while looking for home. To carry your country across the world with you, whatever that country is, and to find your feet. A show about growing up in India, seeing the globe, love troubles, colossal failures, social media madness, the perils of outrage, unplanned drugs, war-zone boarding schools, metaphorical mathematical equations, the current state of comedy, getting nominated, getting intoxicated, and ultimately just getting situated. 'Vir Das: Landing' which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix, was competing with Le Flambeau from France, El Encargado from Argentina, and Derry Girls Season 3 from the UK.

Earlier, Vir's third standup special 'Vir Das: For India' received a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for "Best Comedy." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

