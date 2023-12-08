Left Menu

She added that her son works in Punjab and only four members of the family used to live in the house.

PTI | Sitapur(Up) | Updated: 08-12-2023 16:16 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 16:10 IST
Disturbed by crying, mentally-challenged man kills grandson, daughter-in-law in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Disturbed by the constant crying of his grandson, a 55-year-old man allegedly killed the 2-year-old boy and his daughter-in law in a village here on Friday morning, police said.

The police have arrested the accused Kamalkant, who is said to be mentally-challenged.

The incident took place at a house in Mudiyakalan village in the Taalgaon police station area here, they added.

According to Sitapur SP Chakresh Mishra who reached the crime spot, Ayush (2) and his mother Shikha (27) were allegedly brutally killed by Kamalkant with a sickle.

Kamalkant, who is said to be mentally unstable, allegedly killed his grandson as he was disturbed by his constant crying. When the boy's mother intervened, the accused attacked her as well, Mishra said.

Ayush died on the spot while his mother was rushed to a hospital where she succumbed to injuries later, the police said.

The accused was arrested from the house along with the murder weapon.

Ayush's grandmother told the police that she was not at home when the incident took place. She said that after returning home, she saw the mother-son duo in a pool of blood. She added that her son works in Punjab and only four members of the family used to live in the house.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

