Reena Ahluwalia's Bejeweled Royal Mysore Paintings Acquired by C. Krishniah Chetty Crystal Museum

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 8: Artist Reena Ahluwalia has released intricate, bedazzling paintings of the Maharaja and Maharani of Mysore. Now, the Royal Mysore paintings have been acquired by C. Krishniah Chetty Crystal Museum - a private, by-appointment museum in Bengaluru, India. In Royal Mysore paintings, Ahluwalia captures the opulence of the past and etches the historic legacy of Indian gems and jewelry onto canvas. The paintings celebrate an unbroken jewelry heritage and the enduring significance these gems retain in the tapestry of Indian culture. The paintings were years in the making, an outcome of Ahluwalia's extensive research into jewelry history, coupled with a lifetime dedicated to crafting jewelry art. Ahluwalia said, "I have painted the bejewelled Maharaja and Maharani with diamond-clad bodies. It's a nudge, really – a reminder that we are the heroes of our own lives, as resilient and luminous as the diamonds and gemstones. I hope that my art not only serves as a historic record, but also opens a portal to self-reflection and empowerment, reminding viewers of their unique worth and inner brilliance." The Royal Mysore paintings are now part of the C. Krishniah Chetty Crystal Museum's permanent collection. The museum is one-of-its-kind, showcasing the art, gems, and jewelry history from Deccan and Carnatic regions in Central and South India. It celebrates the lasting 150-year legacy of C. Krishniah Chetty Jewellers, who left an indelible mark as jewellers for over twenty-one royal kingdoms in India, including the Kingdom of Mysore. Dr. C. Vinod Hayagriv, a renowned art connoisseur and a celebrated figure in the Indian jewelry industry, acquired the paintings for the museum. Dr. C. Vinod Hayagriv, Managing Director, Director, as well as a gemologist of the C. Krishniah Chetty Group, said, "Being the last person with interest in the illustrious history of our business, it was time to record and share the events and experiences the family has gone through over our now sesquicentennial journey. During our travels, we come across magnificent gems, and Reena's exquisite paintings immediately caught my attention. Over time, I collected a few of her paintings. The two Royal Mysore paintings were commissioned by me and are now proudly displayed in the Crystal Museum Salon." The large-scale paintings capture the jewelry of the Maharaja (King) and Maharani (Queen) of the Royal Kingdom of Mysore. Once worn by royalty, these gems and jewels are now scattered across museums and auctions, others lost, melted or recycled. Reflecting the aspirations of Mysore's rulers, each gemstone had a deeper symbolism. Golconda diamonds symbolized invincibility and purity, Spinels from Badakhshan and Burmese rubies signified passion and courage, Colombian emeralds represented renewal and growth, and Ceylon (now Sri Lanka) sapphires stood for wisdom and truth. Pearls came from the Persian Gulf and were greatly valued. The Royal Mysore paintings in the museum ensure their legacy and provide a glimpse into India's gem and jewelry history for future generations. For Ahluwalia, it's the realization of her dream, witnessing the impactful legacy she envisioned for these paintings. Reena Ahluwalia Reena is a multi-awarded Canadian jewelry designer, painter and a professor. Diamonds and gemstones are central in Reena's artworks. Some of her honors include a Guinness World Record, a Royal Diamond Tiara she designed as a tribute to HRH Catherine, Princess of Wales' Royal Wedding, a diamond jewel featured on a Belgian Postage Stamp and historic diamond pieces commissioned by royalties, nations and private collectors. C. Krishniah Chetty Group of Jewellers & the Crystal Museum C. Krishniah Chetty Crystal Museum Salon is a one-of-its-kind museum that chronicles and celebrates the art and history of C. Krishniah Chetty family, business in the context of the Deccan and Carnatic regions of Central and South India. C. Krishniah Chetty is a 150-year-old jewellery house based in Bengaluru, India. The business was founded in 1869 by CothaKrishniah Chetty, the ancestor of the current fourth, fifth and sixth generation members running the business today. They were appointed as the official jewellers to the Royal House of Mysore, and were jewellers to over 21 royal families in south and central India, including the Nizam of Hyderabad, Maharaja of Sandur and the Maharaja of Travencore, the Nawab of Savanur, the Raja of Bobbili, the Raja of Pudukottai, the Maharaja of Gondal, the Maharaja of Ichalkaranji, and many more. The business is considered one of the most celebrated jewellers in India, today. The museum is private and visitation is on prior appointment only.

