Noted Kannada actor Leelavathi no more

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-12-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 18:53 IST
Eminent Kannada actor Leelavathi (85) who has worked in over 600 movies, including Tamil and Telugu, passed away at a private hospital in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru city on Friday evening.

Suffering from ailments related to old age, she was admitted to a private hospital where she breathed her last, sources said.

Leelavathi, who worked in more than 600 films, including as many as 400 in Kannada, was living with her actor son Vinod Raj at Nelamangala for the past many years.

Born as Leela Kiran in Belthangadi in Dakshina Kannada district, Leelavathi is remembered for her role in 'Bhakta Kumbara', 'Santha Thukaram', 'Bhatka Prahlada', 'Mangalya Yoga' and Mana Mechchida Madadi.

She has worked with Kannada matinee idol Dr Rajkumar in several films.

