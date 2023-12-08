Left Menu

Veteran Kannada actor Leelavathi passes away, PM Modi pays condolences

Veteran Kannada actress Leelavathi has passed away. She was 85.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 22:12 IST
Veteran actor Leelavathi (Image source: X). Image Credit: ANI
Veteran Kannada actress Leelavathi has passed away. She was 85. After learning about the unfortunate news, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took paid his heartfelt condolences via a social media post.

"Saddened to hear about the passing of the legendary Kannada film personality Leelavathi Ji. A true icon of cinema, she graced the silver screen with her versatile acting in numerous films. Her diverse roles and remarkable talent will always be remembered and admired. My thoughts are with her family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted. Leelavathi had acted in over 600 films including Tamil and Telugu projects. Some of her notable works include popular blockbusters like 'Bhakta Kumbara', 'Santha Thukaram', 'Bhatka Prahlada', 'Mangalya Yoga' and Mana Mechchida Madadi'.

She reportedly died due to age-related ailments on Friday evening. Fans also paid their tributes to Leelavathi over her demise.

"Leelavathi was one of the finest actors. RIP," a social media user wrote on X. "Will surely miss her seeing on the screen," another one wrote.

Leelavathi is a recipient of Dr Rajkumar Lifetime Achievement Award from the Karnataka government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

