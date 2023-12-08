Left Menu

Man beats wife to death for not giving money for alcohol

A man allegedly killed his wife in Goergaon East in Mumbai after she refused to give him money for alcohol, a police official said on Friday.The 42-year-old accused was arrested by the railway police from Malwani in Malad area while he was trying to flee the city, the official added.On Thursday evening, Parveen Ansari 26 was found grievously injured in her house and was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital, the official said.Her husband Moinuddin Ansari was untraceable.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-12-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 23:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly killed his wife in Goergaon East in Mumbai after she refused to give him money for alcohol, a police official said on Friday.

The 42-year-old accused was arrested by the railway police from Malwani in Malad area while he was trying to flee the city, the official added.

On Thursday evening, Parveen Ansari (26) was found grievously injured in her house and was declared dead on arrival by doctors at a nearby hospital, the official said.

''Her husband Moinuddin Ansari was untraceable. Our probe found he used to fight with her over money for alcohol. On Thursday, he picked up a fight with her on the same issue and thrashed her,'' he said.

Anasri was held by the Borivali railway police while he was attempting to escape from the metropolis, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

