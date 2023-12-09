Left Menu

Large number of people pay last respects to veteran Kannada actress Leelavathi

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 12:01 IST
Large number of people pay last respects to veteran Kannada actress Leelavathi
A large number of people on Saturday paid their last respects to veteran Kannada actress Leelavathi who died on December 8.

Leelavathi's son Vinod Raj, who is also an actor, said the final rites will take place at their farmhouse at Soladevanahalli on the city outskirts.

The body of the 86-year-old actress is kept at the Ambedkar Ground in Nelamangala on the city outskirts where a steady stream of people paid their homage.

Leelavathi, who worked in over 600 movies, including those made in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu, was hospitalised on Friday following respiratory complications and age-related ailments.

The Karnataka government has announced that the actress' funeral will be performed with state honours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

