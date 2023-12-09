Companies need to focus on efficiency in social intervention in their CSR prog: Rajnath Singh
- Country:
- India
Companies need to focus more on efficiency in social intervention in their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.
''As we talk about effective resource utilisation, organisations need to focus more on efficiency in social intervention in their CSR programmes and also adopt global best practices,'' Singh said while addressing the 10th edition of 'CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023' in BSE.
The Union minister presented awards to Padma Shri Dr Ravindra and Smita Kolhe, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, Ira Dubey, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Shrikant Shinde, Arunachalam Muruganantham among others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
There was no scope for humour in 'Kadak Singh': Pankaj Tripathi
Union Minister Jitendra Singh inaugurates 60th anniversary celebrations of ISRO's rocket launch
Delhi court to pass order on Jan 11 on closure report in POCSO case against Brij Bhushan Singh
Silkyara tunnel rescue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says auger machine's blades stuck inside rubble, plasma cutter needed.
India's space economy set to reach USD 40 bn by 2040: Union Minister Jitendra Singh