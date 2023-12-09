Left Menu

Companies need to focus on efficiency in social intervention in their CSR prog: Rajnath Singh

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-12-2023 22:34 IST | Created: 09-12-2023 22:34 IST
Companies need to focus on efficiency in social intervention in their CSR prog: Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Companies need to focus more on efficiency in social intervention in their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

''As we talk about effective resource utilisation, organisations need to focus more on efficiency in social intervention in their CSR programmes and also adopt global best practices,'' Singh said while addressing the 10th edition of 'CSR Journal Excellence Awards 2023' in BSE.

The Union minister presented awards to Padma Shri Dr Ravindra and Smita Kolhe, Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar, Ira Dubey, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Shrikant Shinde, Arunachalam Muruganantham among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023