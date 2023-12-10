Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Chanel's Manchester fashion show draws celebrities and protesters

French luxury label Chanel took its annual Metiers d'Art runway show to a rainy northern England street late Thursday where an international fashion crowd viewed a special collection highlighting the brand's craftwork. Guests including actors Tilda Swinton, Hugh Grant and Kristen Stewart, model Alexa Chung and British rapper Aitch gathered on a stretch of Manchester's Thomas Street under a transparent canopy, where they snacked on mulled cider and mini cheese toasties as pro-Palestinian protesters chanted.

Taylor Swift named Time's 'Person of the Year,' capping her record-breaking 2023

After launching a record-shattering global tour and becoming the world's most-streamed musical artist in 2023, Taylor Swift notched yet another accolade on Wednesday when Time magazine named the mega pop star as its "Person of the Year." Swift took the award in a year when her nearly two decades of fame and influence came to a peak, the magazine said in announcing the title. She was the first person from the arts to be honored for her success as an entertainer, it said.

Savanah Leaf explores empathy with debut film 'Earth Mama'

Olympian-turned-filmmaker Savanah Leaf wants to challenge audiences' preconceptions with her feature film debut "Earth Mama", a study of compassion, Black motherhood and the child welfare system. Anchored in personal experiences, the movie follows Gia, a young, heavily pregnant single mother who has to make difficult decisions about the future of her unborn baby whilst fighting to regain custody of her two other children who have been placed in foster care.

Prince Harry loses bid to have publisher's libel defence thrown out

Prince Harry on Friday lost his attempt to have the Mail on Sunday newspaper's defence to his libel lawsuit thrown out, meaning the British royal is likely to give evidence again at London's High Court next year. Harry, King Charles' younger son, sued publisher Associated Newspapers last year over a 2022 article which alleged he only offered to pay for police protection after bringing a separate legal fight against the British government.

Ireland bids farewell to Shane MacGowan singing his Christmas classic

Shane MacGowan's friends and family sang and danced in the aisles to a rousing rendition of The Pogues' Christmas anthem "Fairytale of New York" at a joyous funeral marking the singer's colourful life on Friday. Hundreds of Dubliners had earlier lined the streets singing the same festive classic before MacGowan's horse-drawn hearse headed for the small southern town of Nenagh, the home of the singer's late mother, where friends including actor Johnny Depp and singer Nick Cave led tributes.

Actor Ryan O'Neal, star of 'Love Story' and 'Paper Moon,' dead at age 82

Actor Ryan O'Neal, the 1970s Hollywood heartthrob who starred in such films as the smash-hit tearjerker "Love Story," screwball comedy "What's Up, Doc?" and "Paper Moon," the movie that also launched his daughter's movie career, died on Friday at age 82. The performer's death was announced by his son Patrick O'Neal in an Instagram post. No cause of death was given.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)