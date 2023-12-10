Left Menu

'Ink and Emotions': New poetry book explores varied human emotions

More than just poetry, Ink and Emotions, is a heartfelt invitation to feel, think and live more deeply, read the description of the book.10 Essentials to the Blueprint of Happiness and She -- The Shimla Diaries are among the previously authored books of Arora.The book, priced at Rs 396, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2023 12:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 12:13 IST
A collection of over 50 poems, new book ''Ink and Emotions: The poetry of Existence'' by author Bhannu Arora, explores different human emotions and more -- one verse at a time.

Touted to be a vibrant exploration of life in all its ''raw and beautiful forms'', the self-published book explores feelings such as anger, love, despair, and triumph, aiming to unlock a new layer of human understanding with each verse.

''This book took me around four months to write. It deals with multiple topics and talks about different emotions, challenges that a person face in his lifetime. In fact, this is also a self-help book, because if you read between lines you'll notice it provides you solutions too,'' said Arora, a banker-turned-author So, whether you want to explore whispers of the divine, know how to face modern challenges like bullying, or learn about managing your finances; the book offers a unique window into diverse experiences and emotions.

Some of the poems included in the book are: 'unwanted touch', 'breaking debt's chain', 'lost and found', 'the world in a dewdrop' and 'the digital soul'.

''Open these pages, and you'll find worlds within words, from seeing the entire world in a dewdrop to hearing the profound song of silence. More than just poetry, 'Ink and Emotions', is a heartfelt invitation to feel, think and live more deeply,'' read the description of the book.

''10 Essentials to the Blueprint of Happiness'' and ''She -- The Shimla Diaries'' are among the previously authored books of Arora.

The book, priced at Rs 396, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.

