'Dune 3' screenplay is almost finished: Denis Villeneuve opens up

After kicking around a few different release dates, director Denis Villeneuve has high expectations for 'Dune: Part Two', which is presently slated for March 1, 2024. Villeneuve, however, hinted at more to come during a press conference in South Korea, saying he is nearly done with the script for a third 'Dune' film, reported Deadline. He said, "'Dune Messiah' is being written right now. The screenplay is almost finished, but it's not finished. It will take a little time."

Villeneuve said the third instalment will follow Paul Atreides(a character in the film) as he navigates "the end of his journey." Plans to turn Dune into a trilogy have long been a Villeneuve desire.

According to Deadline, however, before part three, he had high expectations from part two. "For me, this film is much better than Part One," Villeneuve said. "There's something more alive in it. There's a relationship to the characters. I was trying to reach for an intensity and a quality of emotions that I didn't reach with Part One and that I did reach with Part Two. I'm not saying the film is perfect, but I'm much more happy with Part Two than I was with Part One. I can not wait to share it with the fans and the moviegoers." 'Dune: Part Two' will see Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya return, joined by Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Dave Bautista, Christopher Walken, Lea Seydoux, Stellan Skarsgard and Javier Bardem, reported Deadline. (ANI)

