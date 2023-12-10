Left Menu

Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk' to come out in theatre in February 2024

Actor Vidyut Jammwals sports action film Crakk will be released in theatres on February 23, 2024, the makers announced on Sunday. It is produced by Jammwals production banner Action Hero Films.The company shared the news of the films release date in a post on microblogging site X.Are you CRAKK enough to risk it all to follow your dream

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2023 16:39 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 16:39 IST
Vidyut Jammwal's 'Crakk' to come out in theatre in February 2024
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Vidyut Jammwal's sports action film ''Crakk'' will be released in theatres on February 23, 2024, the makers announced on Sunday. The movie is directed by Aditya Datt of "Aashiq Banaya Aapne" and "Table No. 21" fame. It is produced by Jammwal's production banner Action Hero Films.

The company shared the news of the film's release date in a post on microblogging site X.

''Are you #CRAKK enough to risk it all to follow your dream? The stage is set for the ultimate game of survival on 23rd February 2024,'' the banner said.

''Crakk'' also stars Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. The project was announced in October 2022 and is touted as India's first-ever extreme sports action film.

It follows the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai to the world of extreme underground sports.

Datt has also written "Crakk", which is produced by Jammwal and Abbas Sayyed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023