Left Menu

Family of 3 from Kerala found dead at resort in Karnataka

The couple had informed the resort staff that they would be checking out at 10 am on Saturday but when they did not do so, the staff went to check the room but no one opened the door.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-12-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 17:29 IST
Family of 3 from Kerala found dead at resort in Karnataka
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A couple from Kerala allegedly killed their 11-year-old daughter and later died by suicide at a resort in Karnataka's Kodagu area, police said on Sunday.

The bodies of Vinod Babusenan (43), wife Zubi Abraham (38), and daughter, who hailed from Kollam were found in the room of the resort in Kaggodlu village, they said.

A suicide note recovered from the spot revealed the financial crisis to be the reason behind taking such an extreme step, police said.

According to police, the family had checked in at the resort on Friday evening. The couple had informed the resort staff that they would be checking out at 10 am on Saturday but when they did not do so, the staff went to check the room but no one opened the door. After sometime, the staff again went to check on them. When they did not open the door again, they turned suspicious and peeped through the window only to find the couple hanging in the room, a senior police officer said.

The staff then alerted police. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and their relatives were informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nations COP28 Sustainable Fashion Summit 2023

Shantnu & Nikhil Showcased their Latest Collection 'Indra' at The United Nat...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell disease; Merck-Eisai's Endometrial Cancer therapy combo fails first-line treatment trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves two gene therapies for sickle cell dise...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garber says; Olympics-USOPC says confident in Paris Games security measures and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Messi mania highlights 'epic' year for MLS, Garb...

 Global
4
US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

US embassy in Baghdad struck with seven mortars as attacks escalate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023