"Feel honoured": Abhishek Kapoor celebrates 2 years of 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

As the movie has completed two years since its release in December 2021, Kapoor, also known as Gattu said, "It has been two years since the film's release. I feel honoured to have shared this narrative, shedding light on the plight of the transgender community."

ANI | Updated: 10-12-2023 18:33 IST | Created: 10-12-2023 18:33 IST
Abhishek Kapoor, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' poster (Image source: X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Abhishek Kapoor's directorial 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor has completed two years. The film revolves around a cross-functional athlete - not confined by the boundaries of a single sport (Ayushmann Khurrana), who falls in love with a Zumba trainer (Vaani Kapoor) at his gym.

Their love story takes a turn when Ayushmann realises that Vani is a transgender woman. The film garnered positive reviews from the audience and critics. As the movie has completed two years since its release in December 2021, Kapoor, also known as Gattu said, "It has been two years since the film's release. I feel honoured to have shared this narrative, shedding light on the plight of the transgender community."

Speaking about the subject of the film, he shared, "It was my sincere effort to get the voices of the LGBTQAI+ community out there and help foster societal acceptance." The director, who is known for his films such as 'Rock On!!', 'Kai Po Che!', 'Fitoor', 'Kedarnath', among others, added, "While heartfelt, true change required reaching the masses with a mainstream approach, incorporating music and celebration, and initiating a conversation for understanding, and the film did just that."

'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' garnered four nominations at the 67th Filmfare Awards, including Best Music Director (Sachin-Jigar) and Best Female Playback Singer (Priya Saraiya for 'Kalle Kalle'), and won Best Story (Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen, and Tushar Paranjape). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

